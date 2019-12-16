Cannabis Wire

New Jersey Voters to Decide on Cannabis Legalization in 2020

Both chambers of the state legislature passed a bill to send the question of adult use legalization to voters.

New Jersey
Alyson Martin

Co-founder of Cannabis Wire.

See more

New Jersey voters will decide on a constitutional amendment in 2020 that would legalize cannabis for adults over the age of 21. Recent polling has voter support for legalization at 62%.

The measure passed today 49-21-1 in the Assembly and 24-16 in the Senate. 

“Putting the issue to a referendum is both sensible and equitable. While not our preferred method of legislating, public questions allow voters to affirm or deny massive shifts in public policy,” Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said in a statement after the vote. 

“The time to end the prohibition of adult-use cannabis is now. Along with enabling legislation yet to be worked out, New Jersey would become the next state to ensure a safe, highly regulated cannabis industry. The decision is now in the hands of the November 2020 electorate.”

Lawmakers tried in March, and failed in dramatic fashion, to pass legalization through the legislature, which Cannabis Wire covered.

At the time, Governor Phil Murphy said, “Certainly I am disappointed, but we are not defeated. Our current drug policy regime has stifled opportunity and economic development,” adding, “We will stay in the fight and we will ultimately get there.” 

Senate President Steve Sweeney said senators were up and down during the last few weeks of negotiations on legalization. “It was like Whac-A-Mole ” he said, of changing votes. “We’ll figure out what we can change to change minds.”

Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project, said in a statement that while the organization is “disappointed the legislature did not directly legalize marijuana, we are optimistic that 2020 will be the year New Jersey replaces its eight-decade-long experiment with marijuana prohibition with a more thoughtful and humane approach.”

Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) and its affiliate, New Jersey Responsible Approaches to Marijuana Policy (NJ-RAMP) said in a statement ahead of the vote, “In the middle of a crippling vaping crisis, it is unconscionable to change the New Jersey constitution to allow the commercial sales of unlimited potency THC products.” (No such proposal for unlimited potency products has been introduced.)

Newsletter

California: cannabis smoke and THC “cause reproductive toxicity” • Ontario lifts license cap • & more…

An excerpt from the December 12, 13, and 16 editions of the Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter.

Hemp

Should Farm Animals Be Eating Hemp?

An industry holds its breath as it works with regulators to approve hemp in animal feed.

Caribbean

Trinidad and Tobago: The House Votes to Decriminalize Cannabis

After a marathon debate, lawmakers in the Caribbean’s largest economy pushed forward a bill that is likely to spark further reform in the region. Next: the Senate, possibly before the end of the year.