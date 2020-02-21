Kentucky medical cannabis bill passes House • New Hampshire adult use bill passes House • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to C-Wire Plus subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

Kentucky medical cannabis bill passes House, heads to Senate.

On Thursday, the House voted 65-30 to advance a medical cannabis bill, HB 136. This bill now heads to the Senate. A majority of Kentucky residents are in favor of legalizing medical cannabis, as is Governor Andy Beshear.

New Hampshire legalization bill passes House, heads to Senate.

On Thursday, the House voted 236-112 to advance a bill that would legalize adult use cannabis possession and home cultivation in the state. The bill, HB 1648, would not allow for sales, which is similar to Vermont and D.C. The bill faces an uphill battle, as the governor is an outspoken opponent of legalization. Read Cannabis Wire’s latest coverage of New Hampshire here.

California bill aims to expand state industry.

California is, or, has the potential to be, one of the largest legal cannabis markets in the world. But there are two significant hurdles: first, the thriving illicit market is still larger than the legal one, and second, the majority of localities have banned cannabis businesses.

A new bill, AB 2456, aims to change that. If passed, it would require the state Bureau of Cannabis Control to create a model ordinance for cities and counties.

“We must do more to ensure the legal cannabis market thrives in California,” said Assembly member Phil Ting, author of AB 2456, in a statement. “It can be tough for local governments to know where to begin when establishing a relatively new type of business in their communities. I hope my proposal can make the start-up process easier for them, so they can combat the underground market and begin benefiting from increased tax revenue.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will visit other states that have legalized.

Cuomo, who has included legalization in his budget, has once again called it a “major priority.” (Read Cannabis Wire’s coverage of the plan here.) Yesterday, Cuomo acknowledged that some states have set equity and youth use goals, “But, then you look at the aftermath and many of those goals haven’t been met, right?”

“So, I’m going to visit Massachusetts, Illinois and California or Colorado, which are three states that have legalized it and have different versions, and bring my team to meet with them, discuss what they’ve done, what’s worked, what hasn’t worked. Has the social equity piece worked? Has the law enforcement piece worked? So that we have the best bill and the best system when we pass it, and I want to pass it by April 1,” Cuomo said, adding that he still plans to “coordinate our laws” in the northeast “the best we can.”

“In other words, you don’t want New York competing with New Jersey, you don’t want New York competing with Connecticut. You don’t want people driving to New Jersey, because they can get more in New Jersey, or a higher percentage in New Jersey, or they have a different age in New Jersey, or a lower tax rate. So, it’s regional coordination.”