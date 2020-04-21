California Officials Award $30 Million in Cannabis Equity Grants

Cities and counties across California have received $30 million in funding through the Cannabis Equity Grants Program for Local Jurisdictions.

On Tuesday, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and the Bureau of Cannabis Control announced the recipients, which include the City of Los Angeles, the City of Oakland, and—known worldwide for their decades of cannabis production—the northern California counties of Mendocino and Humboldt. Through training and reduced or waived fees, among other resources, the program aims to assist individuals and communities participating in the state’s legal cannabis industry that experienced disproportionate harm in the enforcement of cannabis laws.

The debate over equity, from types of funding to equity provisions are allocated, has taken center stage in conversations over how to legalize cannabis in states like New York and New Jersey. Disagreement over equity was seen by some as a reason why legalization efforts in New York have stalled, for example.

A majority of California’s equity funding—at least $23 million—is earmarked for low or no interest loans and grants. This funding is headed to cannabis business license holders or applicants that are from these communities that were “most harmed by cannabis prohibition.”

“These Cannabis Equity Grants reflect California’s desire to lead our legalization efforts with equity and inclusivity,” Nicole Elliott, Governor Newsom’s Senior Advisor on Cannabis, said in a statement. “We applaud these jurisdictions for not only embracing the challenge of creating pathways to participate in a legitimate cannabis marketplace, but for doing so in a thoughtful way that seeks to uplift all communities. It is our hope that these efforts lead to the creation of a truly diverse industry and that these programs serve as a blueprint for others who share in our commitment to address systemic discrimination and create real prosperity for all.”

Here’s the breakdown of grand funding, in order of descending amounts: