Cannabis Wire
Image credit: Wally Gobetz

National Cannabis Lobbying Falls, Again

The amount of money that cannabis-focused entities spent on cannabis lobbying at the federal level fell for the third quarter in a row, following an unprecedented rise in 2019.

Lobbying
Nushin Rashidian

Co-founder of Cannabis Wire.

See more

While millions of dollars are flowing to the five states where cannabis will be on the ballot on Election Day, the money spent on federal cannabis lobbying by cannabis-focused entities continues to decline. 

A Cannabis Wire analysis of lobbying disclosures by cannabis-focused companies or groups for the third quarter of 2020 shows, as of the October 20 deadline, a total spend of approximately $1.24 million. This is a decline from an approximate total of $1.6 million in Q2, $1.9 million in Q1, and $2.3 million in Q4 2019. 

Last year was the peak of such spending to-date, driven by the momentum of the SAFE Banking Act in Congress, which the US House passed in September 2019. That Act was the first standalone cannabis bill to receive a US House vote.  

Spending is likely to rise again when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The outcome of the US presidential election will also play a role, as Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden has promised to decriminalize cannabis. Also, Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, is the co-sponsor of the MORE Act, which made history as the most sweeping cannabis bill to get a Congressional vote when the House Judiciary Committee passed it last November. That Act was expected to get a full House vote last month, but the vote was delayed. And while SAFE Banking is included in the HEROES Act, the House-proposed COVID-19 relief bill, that has been stalled amid disagreements among Democrats and Republicans. In short, any movement on cannabis in 2020 is likely to happen at the state level. 

Here is a spending breakdown in alphabetical order (entity name, Q3, Q2, Q1, Q4):

Acreage Holdings: $30,000; $50,000; $50,000; $50,000

American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp: $10,000; $10,000; $10,000; $10,000

California Cannabis Industry Association: $12,000; $18,000; $14,000; $14,000  

Cannabis Trade Federation: $50,000; $50,000; $80,000; $140,000

Cannabis Trade Federation Action: $40,000; $60,000; $235,000; $430,000

Canopy Growth: $105,000; $105,000; $45,000; $45,000

Cronos Group (USA): $40,000; $85,000; $70,000; N/A

Curaleaf: $90,000; $130,000; $120,000; $190,000

Curio Wellness: $80,000; $100,000; $20,000; N/A

Drug Policy Alliance: $87,644; $87,644; $87,644; $87,644

Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce: $80,000; $150,000; $150,000; $150,000

Greenwich Biosciences (US subsidiary of GW Pharmaceuticals): $100,000; $220,000; $240,000; $250,000

Holistic Industries: $50,000; $50,000; $30,000; N/A 

Maridose LLC: $10,000; $10,000; $10,000; $0

Marijuana Policy Project: <$5,000; $30,000; $18,750; $18,750

NORML: <$5,000; <$5,000; <$5,000; <$5,000

National Cannabis Industry Association: $50,000; $50,000; $70,000; $145,000 

National Cannabis Roundtable: $152,000; $80,000; $220,000; $250,000

Parallel Brands (formerly Surterra): $20,000; $50,000; $120,000; $180,000

PAX Labs: $30,000; $40,000; $50,000; $50,000

Pharmacann: $30,000; $30,000; $30,000; $30,000

Policy Center for Public Health and Safety: $10,000; $10,000; $10,000; $0  

Pura Vida Investments: $30,000; $60,000; $60,000; $54,000 

Smart Approaches to Marijuana: $22,500; $22,000; $30,000; $37,500

SAM Action Inc: $20,000; $30,000; $40,000; $50,000

Trulieve: $40,000; $40,000; $40,000; $40,000

Tweed (owned by Canopy Growth): $50,000 $50,000; $50,000; $60,000

Business

The IRS Is Building Cannabis Compliance Teams

In a virtual UCLA panel this week, a rep from the IRS laid out how the tax agency is aiming to work with the cannabis industry.

Global

View From Inside: The Future of Global Cannabis Control

Pavel Pachta, the former Deputy Secretary of the International Narcotics Control Board, focused his Cannabis Law Institute keynote on the United Nations vote on cannabis this December.

Colorado

Colorado: Marijuana Enforcement Division Report Suggests “Market Maturity”

Sales of cannabis concentrate products have soared, while other areas of the market have plateaued, suggesting that the state’s market has matured.