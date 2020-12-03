Who Lobbied on the MORE Act?

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act on Friday, after the House Rules Committee advanced the legislation on Wednesday.

The Act, H.R. 3884, would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, where it is currently under the most restrictive schedule. It would allow for the expungement of some convictions related to past federal cannabis offenses.

Cannabis Wire has previously reported on lobbying disclosures that include cannabis legislation and policy. As the House prepares for this historic vote, we dug in to see who has recently lobbied on the bill.

Here are some of the noteworthy entities that registered to lobby on the MORE Act this year:

• American Bar Association

• American Civil Liberties Union

• American Industrial Hygiene Association

• Associated General Contractors of America

• Cannabis Trade Federation Action

• Center for Law and Social Policy

• Drug Policy Alliance

• FreedomWorks

• Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce

• Heritage Action for America

• National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

• National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL)

• National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

​• National Association of Social Workers

• National Cannabis Industry Association

• National Cannabis Roundtable

• National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

• Square, Inc.

• The Immigration Hub

• United Food & Commercial Workers International Union

Major cannabis operators also lobbied on the MORE Act:

• Curaleaf

• Parallel (formerly Surterra)

• Constellation Brands (the alcohol giant is a stakeholder in Canopy Growth)