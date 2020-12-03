Cannabis Wire
Image credit: Ben Schumin

Who Lobbied on the MORE Act?

The MORE Act, which would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, is up for a full House vote on Friday.

Lobbying
Alyson Martin

Co-founder of Cannabis Wire.

See more

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act on Friday, after the House Rules Committee advanced the legislation on Wednesday. 

The Act, H.R. 3884, would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, where it is currently under the most restrictive schedule. It would allow for the expungement of some convictions related to past federal cannabis offenses. 

Cannabis Wire has previously reported on lobbying disclosures that include cannabis legislation and policy. As the House prepares for this historic vote, we dug in to see who has recently lobbied on the bill. 

Here are some of the noteworthy entities that registered to lobby on the MORE Act this year:

American Bar Association

American Civil Liberties Union 

American Industrial Hygiene Association 

Associated General Contractors of America

Cannabis Trade Federation Action

Center for Law and Social Policy

Drug Policy Alliance 

FreedomWorks

Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce

Heritage Action for America

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL)

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies 

National Association of Social Workers

National Cannabis Industry Association 

National Cannabis Roundtable

National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

Square, Inc. 

The Immigration Hub

United Food & Commercial Workers International Union

Major cannabis operators also lobbied on the MORE Act: 

Curaleaf 

Parallel (formerly Surterra) 

Constellation Brands (the alcohol giant is a stakeholder in Canopy Growth)

New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Lawmakers Reach Cannabis Legalization Deal

Voters passed a cannabis legalization initiative on Election Day, but lawmakers must still pass legislation to implement.

Congress

In Historic Vote, US House Passes MORE Act To End the Federal Criminalization of Cannabis

The bill would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and expunge some past convictions. Still, its path in the Republican-controlled Senate remains unclear.

Congress

Final House Committee Advances MORE Act, Full Floor Vote Expected Friday

The bill would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, thus ending the federal criminalization of cannabis.