Cannabis Wire’s Top 10 Most Read Stories of 2020

As 2020 comes to a close, our team took a look to see which Cannabis Wire stories people read the most. We were surprised to find one piece from 2018 still making the rounds; readers really care about cannabis and data privacy. And also, we’re proud that our original reporting and analysis on cannabis lobbying continues to make an impact.

Here are the top ten:

• Kroger, the Largest Grocery Chain in the US, Is Lobbying on Hemp

The supermarket giant started carrying CBD products last year. Now, it’s pressing the federal government on the issue.

• Arkansas’ 2020 Cannabis Legalization Push Is Over

COVID-19 stopped the petitioning process in its tracks, and the campaign was only able to collect half of the required signatures by this week’s deadline.

• Is Your Data Safe When You Purchase Legal Cannabis?

In both the US and Canada, retailers often collect sensitive information. It could be vulnerable, and some lawmakers are taking a look.

• California Regulators Prepare for the Champagne of Cannabis

The first-of-its-kind Cannabis Appellation Program will allow for place-of-origin branding. At the final public hearing this week, growers emphasized the importance of “terroir” baseline standards.

• Cannabis Regulators Respond to Coronavirus Concerns

US cannabis consumers and patients are asking questions like: will my local shop close? Will delivery be an option? Cannabis Wire is tracking cannabis regulators’ announcements.

• NY Majority Leader Describes Cannabis Legalization Talks as “Active”

Crystal Peoples-Stokes makes the case for legalization, but not for tax revenue to help balance the budget, in a Q&A with Cannabis Wire.

• Next Up for Cannabis Reform in the Caribbean: The Bahamas

Cannabis Wire reviewed a summary of the report sent to the prime minister that recommends both medical and adult use legalization.

• Q&A: Virginia’s Attorney General Details His Push to Legalize Cannabis

Virginia lawmakers recently passed cannabis and criminal justice reforms, but Mark Herring says there’s much more to be done.

• Due to COVID-19, Connecticut’s Legislative Session Cut Short, Cannabis Legalization Stalled

The state’s general assembly has adjourned early. If and when lawmakers reconvene for a special session this summer, legalization is likely to be a low priority.

• Hemp is Legal, but What About Smoking It?

While some states have embraced the trend, others are moving to outlaw the practice. And hemp farmers worry about losing a valuable market.