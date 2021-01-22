South Carolina’s medical cannabis push • Michigan’s equity recommendations • California’s 6,000+ cannabis farms • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to C-Wire Plus subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

A push for medical cannabis in South Carolina.

Last month, Sen. Tom Davis and Rep. Bill Herbkersman unveiled S. 150 and H. 3361, respectively, also known as the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act.

On Tuesday, the SC Compassionate Care Alliance hosted a press conference with Rep. Herbkersman, along with several local medical professionals, to push for the legislation. Other speakers included, for example, Prakash Nagarkatti, the University of South Carolina’s Vice President for Research, and Stephen Cutler, the Dean of the university’s College of Pharmacy.

You can watch the full event here.

Michigan equity workgroup releases recommendations.

On Tuesday, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency released the final recommendations of its Racial Equity Advisory Workgroup, which is composed of state and local officials, lawmakers, and industry stakeholders. The group met monthly between July and December 2020, and it was divided into five subgroups, each with a specific focus, such as “business development.”



The top priority in the list of final recommendations is the creation of a new license, called a “class A marijuana microbusiness.” As of December, only 3.8% of those with “an ownership interest in a licensed adult-use establishment” in the state identify as Black or African American, and only 1.5% identify as Hispanic or Latino.



Also, the MRA is creating an ongoing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Workgroup that will build on the work of the equity workgroup.

How many cannabis farms are there in California?

The state’s Department of Food and Agriculture released an interesting infographic to provide a snapshot of how many cultivation licenses its CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing division has issued, and where.



Where are the majority of the more than 6,000 cannabis farms located?



The top five counties are, in order: Humboldt, Santa Barbara, Mendocino, Monterey, and Trinity.

