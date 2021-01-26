France picks cannabis providers • UN board meets on cannabis control • Delaware auditor eyes legalization • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to C-Wire Plus subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

Which companies will cultivate cannabis for France?

Cannabis Wire has been closely following a medical cannabis pilot program in France, through which 3,000 patients will be able to obtain cannabis as lawmakers and regulators decide whether to allow wider access.

While COVID-19 delayed the program’s rollout, the French Agency on the Security of Medicine and Health Products announced the providers for the program on Monday.

The list, which you can see here, includes companies from Canada, Israel, Australia, and the UK, some of which are among the highest-valued in the world: Aurora, Tilray, Panaxia, Althea, EMMAC, and Little Green Pharma.

Delaware auditor: adult use could bring $43M in tax revenue.

The legalization of cannabis for adult use in Delaware could bring in more than $43 million in tax revenue each year, according to a report released on Monday by State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, titled “Millions in Revenue Anticipated from Legalizing Marijuana in Delaware.”

In a statement about the report, McGuiness called this a “boon to Delaware’s coffers,” adding that the “money could be used to plug budget holes in the short term and would continue to provide revenue for all kinds of important initiatives in the long term.”

The report goes into depth about the various assumptions about the size of the industry and the tax rate (including a 20% excise tax, which is higher than many adult use states). It also examines other state adult use regulations.

Indeed, one increasing trend when it comes to legalization in the US is state officials and lawmakers who look to nearby states and worry about getting left behind. This, too, is true for McGuiness.

“With neighboring states either legalizing it or considering doing so, taking action now is the only way to prevent Delaware from being at a competitive disadvantage in the future,” McGuiness said. “The First State cannot and should not be the last state to approve legalization in the region.”

International Narcotics Control Board hosts global cannabis meeting.

The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) recently held a meeting with 16 experts from countries like the United States, Lesotho, Jamaica, Canada, and Thailand. The main topic of discussion was the “control of and reporting on cannabis for medical and scientific purposes.” While cannabis remains a tightly-controlled substance on a global scale, countries are moving forward with laws that regulate medical and adult use cannabis.

The INCB is working on an initiative on the “control and monitoring requirements of cannabis and cannabis-related substances to support Member States in improving their control and reporting capacities,” and also discussed topics like compliance issues and best practices. The findings will be used with the goal of improving reporting, avoiding diversion, and ensuring supply for medical and research purposes.

Additional meetings are planned, with input expected from government officials, the cannabis industry, and experts.

National Fire Protection Association is working on fire protection standards for cannabis businesses.

As legalization spreads, fires are of increasing concern, especially at cannabis processing and cultivation facilities. So the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is seeking public input as they draft a new stand-alone document that aims to reduce fire risks in the cannabis industry.

“Medical and/or recreational use of cannabis is now legal in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with more states poised to follow suit,” Kristin Bigda, technical lead of building and life safety at NFPA, said in a statement. “As the number of cannabis growing and processing facilities continues to increase, some groups and individuals have expressed the need for provisions that would help minimize associated fire and life safety risks for facility staff and first responders.”

Related, Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) released an advisory this week to potential applicants with information about how they can have their cannabis design plans reviewed by the Bureau of Fire Services.