Chuck Schumer says federal cannabis legalization bill coming “shortly” • Adult use bills introduced in Delaware, W. Virginia • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to C-Wire Plus subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

Federal cannabis legalization bill coming “shortly,” Schumer says.

Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Cory Booker and Ron Wyden released a video about their comprehensive cannabis legalization bill.

“We don’t want the big tobacco companies and the big liquor companies to swoop in and take over. The legislation we have will make sure that smaller businesses, businesses in communities of color, get the advantage, because the communities of color have paid the price for decades,” Schumer said. “The three of us are going to be introducing legislation shortly. And it’s exciting and it’s imperative and we will get it done.”

+ More: Read Cannabis Wire’s in-depth story on what to expect on cannabis in the new Congress.

An adult use bill has been introduced in Delaware.

The Delaware Marijuana Control Act, or HB 150, was unveiled on Thursday with 23 sponsors. The bill, which would legalize cannabis purchase, possession, and use for adults 21 and older, does not allow for home cultivation. It would create a Delaware Marijuana Control Act Oversight Committee, and a position called Marijuana Commissioner, to help oversee the industry. Retail cannabis will be subject to a 15% “marijuana control enforcement tax,” and revenue allocation will be determined by the General Assembly.

The bill further requires business licensees to have labor peace agreements, creates microbusiness licenses, among other license types, and will provide support for social equity applicants. It also provides for the expungement of some past cannabis convictions.

In January, as Cannabis Wire reported, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness released a report titled “Millions in Revenue Anticipated from Legalizing Marijuana in Delaware.”

Adult use legalization bill introduced in West Virginia Senate.

On Wednesday, Senate lawmakers introduced SB 649, which would legalize “cannabis production, sales, and adult consumption.”

Cresco enters Massachusetts.

The Chicago-based multistate operator will acquire Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC in a $90 million deal, giving the company a cannabis footprint that is, according to the announcement, “the maximum allowed for cultivation and retail within the state.”