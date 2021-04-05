Cornell: no cannabis on campus • New York and New Mexico launch cannabis sites • US national drug survey to ask about CBD • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to C-Wire Plus subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

Cornell to students: no cannabis on campus.

Way back in 2014, our founding editor Alyson Martin wrote a story for The Atlantic about cannabis on campus. In short, because colleges receive federal money, and cannabis remains federally illegal, colleges follow federal law, regardless of whether the state chooses to legalize.

Already, following New York’s legalization of cannabis last week, Cornell University released a statement declaring that “cannabis use remains prohibited on campus.”

“Dear Cornell Community,” it began. “As many of you may know, this week New York state legalized the recreational use of cannabis for adults over the age of 21. However, Cornell University is subject to federal laws that expressly prohibit the possession, use or distribution of cannabis on university property or as part of university-sponsored events.”

New York and New Mexico launch new cannabis regulation sites.

Within days of Gov. Andrew Cuomo signing adult use cannabis into law, the state’s new Office of Cannabis Management launched its site. All information on medical and adult use cannabis, and hemp, will be there going forward.

And, over in New Mexico, where Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has not yet signed adult use cannabis into law, the state’s new Cannabis Control Division has launched its site, too.

National drug survey to ask about CBD.

Each year, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) conducts The National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). The federal agency announced that it plans to update its cannabis-related questions, among other changes.

Specifically, SAMHSA is accepting public comments on its plan for “revising the marijuana module to include questions about the use of CBD, update questions on the mode of administration and eliminate outdated terminology and includes changes to the market information for marijuana questions.”

State attorneys general push for SAFE Banking.

The AGs of Colorado, North Dakota, Ohio, and D.C. wrote a letter to House and Senate leadership in Congress to urge “passage of the Safe and Fair Enforcement (“SAFE”) Banking Act, or similar legislation,” following a letter signed by dozens of AGs in 2019.

“To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act. Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry depends on Congress enacting this vital legislation,” they wrote.

