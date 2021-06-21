Senators urge movement on SAFE Banking Act • Canada wants to limit flavored vapes • SD Gov. Kristi Noem touts support for medical use • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to C-Wire Plus subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

Senators urge movement on SAFE Banking.

Senators Jeff Merkley and Steve Daines sent a letter to the heads of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee to urge them to act on the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act.

In the letter to Chair Sherrod Brown and Ranking Member Pat Toomey, the Senators wrote: “We owe this to our constituents to hold a markup on this bill and further the legislative process. To foster success rather than gridlock, we believe this markup on S. 910 is necessary and should focus on policies with robust bipartisan support.”

Health Canada proposes new regulations for flavored cannabis vapes.

Health Canada, which oversees cannabis regulations at the national level in the country, wants to limit vapes, and other inhalable cannabis extracts, from having “any flavour, other than the flavour of cannabis.”

Its proposal was published in the Canada Gazette during the weekend, and it is titled “Regulations Amending the Cannabis Regulations (Flavours in Cannabis Extracts).”

Citing a “rapid rise in youth vaping in Canada,” including cannabis products, “which are an increasingly popular consumption method for youth (individuals under 18 years of age) and young adults (individuals 18–24 years of age),” Health Canada has determined that “the availability of flavours” is “one of the factors that has contributed to the increase in cannabis vaping among these age groups.”

Health Canada suggests there will be “a range of benefits,” from “protecting young persons and others from inducements to use inhaled cannabis extracts,” to “mitigating negative health impacts associated with youth use of inhaled cannabis extracts.”

The loss to the cannabis industry, both private and government-run, is estimated to be at least C$397.19 million over 10 years.

Public comment will be open for 75 days.

South Dakota governor touts support for medical cannabis.

Though, as Cannabis Wire has reported, Gov. Kristi Noem led the legal battle against the voter-passed adult use measure, which passed alongside the medical measure.