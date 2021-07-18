Cannabis Wire

Sen. Grassley responds to Sen. Schumer’s cannabis bill • NJ tosses 88,000 convictions • USDA to survey 20,000 hemp growers • & more…

An excerpt from recent editions of the Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter.

Cannabis Wire Editors

Sen. Chuck Grassley responds to Schumer’s descheduling bill. 

As Cannabis Wire reportedSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act was released last week in discussion draft form, which is meant to prompt suggestions and public comment as the final version is crafted. 

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committeeresponded:

“This new bill puts the cart before the horse. It’s important that we have robust research and fully understand the good and the bad of marijuana use, especially in young people and over the long term. My research-focused bill with Senator Feinstein has passed the Senate before, and ought to be the first step before we adopt such sweeping reforms. Substance aside, if my colleagues are planning to bring this bill up, legislative changes of this size need to move through regular order in committee.”

The Department of Agriculture wants to talk to 20,000 entities about hemp.

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is seeking OMB review of its Hemp Acreage and Production Survey, according to a notice posted in the Federal Register.

The survey is expected to include 20,000 “businesses or other for-profits and Farms,” which provides some insight into the size of the national Domestic Hemp Production Program.

NJ has tossed nearly 90,000 cannabis convictions. 

+ More: Read Cannabis Wire’s coverage of New Jersey’s path to legalization.

