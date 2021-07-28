Peru: patients can grow their own • Connecticut governor forms Social Equity Council • National governors group spotlights cannabis efforts • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to C-Wire Plus subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

Peru allows patients to grow their own.

On Sunday, following a vote in Congress earlier this month, Peru’s executive branch published its modified medical cannabis law (Law No. 30681) to now allow registered medical cannabis patients to form associations and obtain licenses to cultivate their own cannabis.

There are ~50,000 medical cannabis patients in Peru, where medical cannabis has been legal since 2017, though the products had to be imported and distributed in pharmacies.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announces Social Equity Council members.

On Thursday, Lamont announced five members of the Social Equity Council, which was created by the legalization legislation that Lamont signed in June. Two more appointments are still coming from Lamont, who will also eventually pick the chair from the Council’s membership. The Council will have 15 members, which lawmakers and the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus will also select.

The Council will be charged with “developing programs to support the participation of individuals from communities disproportionately harmed by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition in the cannabis market,” supporting equity applicants during the application process, and also proposing how cannabis revenue can be used to achieve equity goals.

National Governors Association highlights cannabis and State of the State addresses.



The National Governors Association, which calls itself the “bipartisan organization of the nation’s governors,” published a commentary that pointed out that “at least” eight governors mentioned cannabis during their State of the State addresses. These mentions ranged from adult use legalization to expungement.

“Taken together, the Governors’ 2021 state of the state addresses confirm that while the challenges evolve in shape and scale, public safety and criminal justice issues remain top priorities across the country,” the commentary noted.

