Jay-Z-backed cannabis company names new CEO • Ayr's beverage acquisition • Acreage wins in Maine • & more…

An excerpt from recent editions of the Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter.

Cannabis Wire Editors

The Parent Company names new CEO.

Troy Datcher, most recently an SVP at The Clorox Company, will be the new CEO of the California-based company that counts Jay-Z at a top backer, replacing current CEO Steve Allan. The company hailed the move as “the first time a Black CEO will lead a major public U.S. cannabis organization.”

Ayr to acquire major cannabis drink brand.

Levia is among the most well-known cannabis beverage brands around, and Ayr announced on Monday that it has “entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire CultivaunaLLC, the owner of Levia branded cannabis infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures,” in a multimillion dollar deal.

Maine court strikes residency req’s for cannabis licensees.

Northeast Patients Group (d/b/a Wellness Connection of Maine), which is owned by High Street Capital Partners, LLC (d/b/a Acreage Holdings) has twice challenged the state’s residency requirements for license holders: once for the adult use program, and again for the medical use program. 

In early 2020, in response, state regulators announced that they would not enforce the requirement for the adult use program. 

Last week, a judge ruled in favor of NPG on the medical side, concluding: the “Commissioner shall be enjoined from enforcing the Dispensary Residency Requirement.”

It is unclear whether the state will appeal.

Gallup: New Poll Shows 1 in 2 Americans Have Tried Cannabis

The poll, conducted every year, shows a steady rise in cannabis consumption over time, though political divides and “generational patterns” still exist.

New York

Newly Lobbying on Cannabis in New York: Transportation, Tech, and Investment Companies

Cannabis-focused companies like Cookies, Metrc, and the Stanley Brothers are also among those registered to lobby on cannabis in New York.

Research

Raphael Mechoulam, Famed Researcher Who Discovered THC, On the Future of Cannabis Drugs

The Institute of Cannabis Research at Colorado State University, Pueblo hosted Mechoulam during a virtual research conference this month.