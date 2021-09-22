FDA acting commissioner talks CBD • California State Fair’s first cannabis competition • Oklahoma groups push for grow moratorium • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to C-Wire Plus subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

FDA acting commissioner talks CBD.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock spoke at the Consumer Healthcare Products Association’s Regulatory, Scientific, and Quality Conference last week.

“We continue to underscore the need for scientific evidence to support the safety profile of CBD, especially in consideration of both the known and unknowns about the science, safety and quality of products that contain CBD,” Woodcock said, at the conclusion of her remarks.

“To this end, we remain steadfast in our effort to obtain research, data and other safety and public health input to inform our approach and to address consumer access in a way that protects public health and maintains incentives for cannabis drug development through established regulatory pathways.”

Oklahoma groups push for grow moratorium.

Oklahoma’s cannabis grows are getting out of control, according to some of the state’s largest associations, including the Agricultural Aviation Association, Cattlemen’s Association, Dairy Producers Association, Sheriffs’ Association, and the Soybean Association.

The groups sent a letter to state regulators noting that there are nearly 9,000 cannabis grows in the state, compared to, for example, roughly 6,500 wheat farms and just under 2,000 soybean farms.

“The numbers are simply overwhelming,” said Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association EVP Michael Kelsey in a statement. “In the upcoming legislative session, OCA policy calls for reasonable and practical proposals to modify state law regarding growing marijuana. In the meantime, a temporary pause in grower permits, would be appropriate and rational.”

California State Fair will have its first cannabis competition.

For the first time since cannabis was legalized for adult use in 2016, California’s State Fair will hold a cannabis competition.

The CA State Fair Cannabis Competition and Awards, as it will be known, will “join a roster of coveted, annual competitions celebrating California’s rich agricultural history and dynamic industries including wine, craft beer, olive oil and cheese,” according to the announcement.

“We are pleased to celebrate California’s legal and licensed cannabis industry as part of the CA State Fair in 2022,” said Jess Durfee, the director of the board of the California Exposition & State Fair.