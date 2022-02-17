The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

American Heart Assn’s first scientific statement on medical cannabis & brain health.

The American Heart Association released its first scientific statement on medical cannabis and brain health, first noting its increased availability. Broadly, the statement laid out research that exists, and areas where more research is needed, specifically on open questions related to cannabis and brain health.



The open questions included:

“Does marijuana’s impact on brain health differ depending on the person’s age?

How does marijuana interact with other substances such as prescription medications? This is a particular concern in elderly people who may be using multiple medications such as blood thinners, antiarrhythmia or anticonvulsant medications to treat other chronic health conditions.

Do the effects of marijuana differ whether it is used recreationally or prescribed for the treatment of a specific medical condition?

How much marijuana is too much? In older research studies conducted when marijuana was illegal in all U.S. states, there may have been significant under-reporting of how frequently marijuana was used.

Do different types of marijuana (such as higher THC levels or synthetic cannabinoids) impact the brain differently?

Are there differences in brain health depending on whether marijuana is smoked or consumed in an edible product?”

“Our understanding of the effects of marijuana on the brain is imperfect, and human research in this area is a work in progress. Still, the results of recent animal studies challenge the widely accepted idea that cannabinoids are harmless and call for caution when using marijuana, particularly while pregnant or during adolescence,” said Fernando Testai, chair of the Association’s writing group.



The Association released a statement on cannabis and cardiovascular health in August 2020.

A first: a 10-day medical cannabis tax holiday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she signed the Medical Marijuana Patient Access Extension Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 into law, which will give people a 10-day tax break on medical cannabis products from April 15 through April 24.

Also, the law allows anyone 65 and older to “self-certify that they will use cannabis for medical purposes in lieu of including a recommendation,” which all other applicants need.

New York’s Majority Leader is launching an equity PAC.

On Saturday, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who, along with Senator Liz Krueger, got adult use legalization over the finish line in New York, will launch a new PAC called EquityPAC.

It will focus on three areas, according to the announcement: “cannabis, education, and environmental resiliency.” And it will “support legislation and candidates pledging to help repair the social and economic harms of cannabis prohibition and build generational wealth for those most impacted by prohibition.”

The launch, which will take place at the Harlem Repertory Theatre, will include Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Assemblymembers Eddie Gibbs and Charles Fall, along with other “advocates, prospective entrepreneurs, and other community stakeholders to advocate for equitable cannabis regulations in New York State.”