Cannabis banking is up • DOT proposes oral testing for impairment • New Jersey’s stoned driving campaign • & more…

The DOT is proposing oral fluid for cannabis impairment testing.

Why? “This will give employers a choice that will help combat employee cheating on urine drug tests and provide a more economical, less intrusive means of achieving the safety goals of the program,” according to a U.S. Department of Transportation notice of proposed rule making, posted to the Federal Register. Oral testing, while more precise than urine testing (oral detects THC roughly within the past 24 hours of exposure, while urine testing can pick up use from nearly a month ago), there are problems with oral THC tests and they’re far from widespread use.

“Thus, oral fluid testing may give employers more interpretative insight into recent drug use,” the notice read.

New Jersey AG spearheads cannabis impaired driving campaign.

State regulators and Gov. Phil Murphy have indicated that adult use cannabis sales are imminent, as Cannabis Wire recently reported. As such, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety announced the launch of a statewide educational campaign that targets, in part, driving while impaired by cannabis (alcohol, and other substances like prescription meds will also be part of the campaign).

The “Wheel Risks” campaign will be launched on New Jersey’s highway billboards, radio shows and through digital ads in the coming weeks.

“As we look forward to opening an adult recreational cannabis market in New Jersey we are committed to safe and responsible use,” Jeff Brown, executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, said in a statement. “We want to make sure that cannabis users – particularly those who will be trying cannabis products for the first time – understand that physical effects can vary and that driving should be the last thing anyone does after consumption.”

Slightly up: banks willing to work with cannabis businesses.

The latest Financial Crimes Enforcement Network data show that there’s a slight uptick in both banks and credit unions who are serving cannabis businesses: a total of 755 financial institutions in September 2021, which is up from 723 in June 2021.