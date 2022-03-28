U.S. Border officials reverse paraphernalia decision • New Mexico tribes join industry • Cannabis report for Congress is updated • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

Company that makes charcoal air purifiers is not making “drug paraphernalia,” CBP says.

At issue was whether GrowAce’s yield lab propagation trays, domes, ventilation systems, and purifiers are considered drug paraphernalia, “such that they are prohibited from entry into the United States.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection proposed last week a revocation of a one ruling letter related to importing of GrowAce’s growing equipment.

“Upon careful review of the record, including the additional arguments in your reconsideration request, we find that the four GrowAce products at issue are not drug paraphernalia,” CBP noted.

“There is sufficient evidence establishing that the subject products sold on the GrowAce website are both primarily designed and intended for general gardening use. While it is possible that GrowAce customers may purchase these products to grow marijuana, there is adequate evidence to show that its customers are likely using these items for legitimate reasons, to grow plants, vegetables, and herbs,” CBP continued.

“CBP research further reveals that a ‘discreet shipping’ label is not always indicative of a shipment of illegal or suspicious products.”

Tribes join New Mexico’s adult use cannabis market.

The Picuris and Pojoaque pueblos are now part of New Mexico’s soon-to-be launched adult use cannabis market, with the announcement of the signature of two “historic” intergovernmental agreements, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and pueblo leaders said on Friday.

“The economic opportunities provided by the recreational and medical cannabis industries are truly game-changing, and sovereign tribal nations should benefit alongside the state,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

“With these agreements, the Pueblo of Pojoaque and the Pueblo of Picuris will benefit from this exciting new industry, which is projected to bring $300 million in sales annually and create 11,000 jobs in New Mexico.”

Congressional Research Service updates cannabis scheduling insight.

The CRS first published its insight titled “The Schedule I Status of Marijuana” in November 2019, with an update in September 2020.

Now, on March 25, it was updated again, amid a moment of activity on cannabis legislation in Congress.