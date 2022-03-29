Biden’s budget • Bermuda’s adult use block • A new anti-cannabis PAC • New York tribe wants to expand sales scope • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are published here later in the day. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

Biden budget again bars D.C. from regulating adult use cannabis.

Even though D.C. legalized cannabis for adult use in 2014, it has not been able to regulate sales due to appropriations language that is included year after year.

Specifically, President Joe Biden’s 2023 budget reads that: “No funds available for obligation or expenditure by the District of Columbia government under any authority may be used to enact any law, rule, or regulation to legalize or otherwise reduce penalties associated with the possession, use, or distribution of any schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. 801 et seq.) or any tetrahydrocannabinols derivative for recreational purposes.”

On the other hand, it protects medical cannabis programs from the DOJ, specifying that “None of the funds made available under this Act to the Department of Justice may be used, with respect to any” U.S. jurisdictions “to prevent any of them from implementing their own laws that authorize the use, distribution, possession, or cultivation of medical marijuana.”

It also puts focus on illegal cannabis grows on federal land. “A priority component in the Budget request is continuing support for Law Enforcement Operations to clean up and reclaim illegal marijuana grow sites on NFS lands,” it reads.

Will Bermuda’s adult use ambitions move forward?

One year ago, as Cannabis Wire reported, Bermuda Premier David Burt said he was prepared to lock horns with the United Kingdom on the issue of legalizing cannabis for adult use. Still, a bill fell one vote short of passing out of the Senate, and the effort went quiet.

Last week, the reintroduced legislation passed out of the House of Assembly again, and will move through the Senate because the chamber is not allowed to block the legislation twice in a row.

Will the UK-appointed governor, Rena Lalgie, change her tune? Unlikely.

SAM’s EVP launches new PAC.

Luke Niforatos, the EVP of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, is launching a new PAC today called the Protect Our Kids PAC. “We are a group of parents who are tired of politicians pushing lax drug policies that harm our kids,” reads its Twitter bio.

New York tribe aims to negotiate adult use sales scope.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will put forth a referendum to its members in June that reads:

“Do you approve of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, in coordination with its Adult Use Cannabis Licensees, to enter into discussions with New York State on an agreement that would allow tribally-licensed cannabis businesses to sell their products in New York State, outside of tribal territory?”

“As drafted, our Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance is a ‘seed to sale’ program where we regulate cannabis licensing on our territory,” said Tribal Chief Beverly Cook in the announcement. “A negotiated agreement will give our tribally licensed cannabis businesses the opportunity to sell their products, where it’s permitted in New York State, that are regulated and proven safe.”

The tribe’s current Ordinance is the first of its kind in the state. Already, it is grappling with unlicensed activity, which forced it to issue six cease and desist orders earlier this month.