UK releases list of near-approved CBD products • Maryland voters will decide on legalization • Mexico’s cannabis regulation debate continues • & more…

UK agency releases list of near-approved CBD products.

The Food Standards Agency published a list of near-approved CBD products in an effort to aid the enforcement against products that are not on the list.

The agency makes it clear that “no CBD products have been authorised for sale in the UK,” but notes that those on the list “have a credible application for authorisation with the FSA.”

“The CBD market is growing rapidly. The FSA has been working to move the CBD industry into compliance. Today we have taken the next step in our pragmatic approach to making sure CBD products are safe and what they say they are,” said FSA Chief Executive Emily Miles, in the announcement.

Maryland lawmakers send legalization question to voters.

On Friday, lawmakers signed off on HB 1, which will put adult use legalization on the ballot this November. If it passes, which is likely, Gov. Larry Hogan, who opposes legalization, cannot veto it.

Lawmakers also sent HB 837, an implementation bill, to Hogan. He could, on the other hand, veto this, but lawmakers could override it.

Mexico’s Senate is still chipping away at cannabis regulations.

During a forum in late March on the regulation of the cannabis plant, lawmakers in Mexico confirmed that they are indeed stepping toward finalizing regulations for personal use, and are committed to “overcoming the … obstacles.”

As Cannabis Wire reported in early March, it appeared briefly like a consensus had formed around proposed regs, but they were swiftly set aside.