Another DEA grower • Connecticut’s cannabis investment • Feds investigate CO2 extraction patent infringement • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are later published here. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

There is a sixth federally-approved cannabis grower now.

Cannabis Wire recently reported that five companies had received approval from the Drug Enforcement Administration to grow cannabis for research. As we noted then, there is no way of knowing how many entities will ultimately receive licenses, or how many are in the process of being approved.

Nonetheless, we spotted a new name on the list this week: Irvine Labs, Inc.

Connecticut invests in cannabis.

The state’s venture capital arm, Connecticut Innovations, has invested seven-figures into cannabis edibles company 1906.

“Along with our confidence in 1906’s future prospects, CI’s investment also recognizes the increasingly important role the cannabis industry will continue to play in the economic, health, and social development of the state,” said Lauren Carmody, vice president of marketing at Connecticut Innovations, in the announcement.

ITC opens patent infringement investigation on behalf of CO2 extraction company.

Apeks, LLC, which is best known in the cannabis world for its CO2 extraction machines, filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission that alleges several companies are infringing on its patents and asks that the Commission investigate.

It lists more than a dozen companies around the world, from Los Angeles, California to Shanghai City, China.

The Commission published a notice in the Federal Register today that the investigation has commenced, and the entities named must respond in 20 days.