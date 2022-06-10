The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are later published here. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

EU taps the breaks on CBD as a novel food, citing “data gaps.”

Some backstory: The European Commission considers CBD a qualifying compound as a “novel food provided it meets the conditions of EU legislation on novel foods.”



After 19 applications came in, the Commission turned to the European Food Safety Authority to issue an opinion on “whether CBD consumption is safe for humans.”



EFSA released that opinion this week.



“We have identified several hazards related to CBD intake and determined that the many data gaps on these health effects need filling before these evaluations can go ahead. It is important to stress at this point that we have not concluded that CBD is unsafe as food,” Chair of the NDA Panel, Prof. Dominique Turck said.

National group of mayors, community banks, push Congress to pass the SAFE Banking Act.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors passed a resolution during its 90th annual meeting that asks lawmakers to pass the SAFE Banking Act in order to “provide financial security for cannabis dispensaries and related companies and enhance public safety.”

… And add community banks to the list of entities pushing for a cannabis banking solution.

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and a group of 44 state community banking associations, sent a letter to Congressional leaders, urging them to support the SAFE Banking Act’s inclusion in the America COMPETES Act.

The Act is “essential for the ongoing ability of community banks to effectively serve their communities. The Act would also alleviate the significant threat to public safety posed by cash intensive” cannabis-related businesses, they wrote.

An update to journalists’ Associated Press style guidelines.

More: Cannabis Wire intentionally goes with cannabis, and we don't use slang, even for headlines.