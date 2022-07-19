Europe’s legalization push • Texas ag commissioner calls for reform • New York unis get $5M for cannabis courses • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are later published here. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

European Parliament members join forces on cannabis.

Five members of the European Parliament are calling on the other 700 members to collaborate on cannabis reforms, pointing to what is happening in countries like Germany. (Read Cannabis Wire’s latest coverage of Germany’s push toward legal adult use.)

The group, Legalize It EP, includes: Cyrus Engerer (Malta), Luke Flanagan (Ireland), Mikuláš Peksa (Czech Republic), Dorian Rookmaker (Netherlands), and Monica Semedo (Luxembourg).

“As MEPs, we want to build on this momentum and create a cross-party interest group within the European Parliament, where we will share best practices, talk to experts, organise hearings and conferences, as well as debate the situation of personal use of cannabis within the Union,” they said.

This week, Ministers from Germany, Malta, and Luxembourg met to formally talk about regulation of adult use cannabis for the first time.

“We have a common understanding,” the Ministers wrote in a joint statement, that “a structured multilateral exchange on the vast spectrum of cannabis related issues contributes to sharing knowledge, best practices and experiences and foster finding solutions including possible regulation in order to move forward, as the status quo is not a tenable option.”

The Ministers continued, “this first structured multilateral exchange is meant to facilitate further consultations regarding regulations of cannabis for non-medical and non-scientific uses.”

Texas Ag Commissioner calls for expanded medical cannabis access.

On Friday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a Republican, wrote an impassioned op-ed calling for cannabis reforms.

It was somewhat of a surprise. However, Miller’s arguments are distinctly Republican when it comes to the role of government. An excerpt:



“In a free society, government should only make something illegal for a powerful reason or set of facts. The freedom of the people to make their own choices and decisions is a fundamental principal of a true democracy.



The history of cannabis prohibition reflects the failed alcohol prohibition of the 1920’s. Complete with gangs, corruption, and widespread violence against the lives and liberties of American citizens.



As I look back, I believe that cannabis prohibition came from a place of fear, not from medical science or the analysis of social harm. Sadly, the roots of this came from a history of racism, classism, and a large central government with an authoritarian desire to control others. It is as anti-American in its origins as could be imaginable.



Today, in the 21st century, this must end. We must start with a new chapter and a new attitude about the use of cannabis – especially when it comes to its potential medicinal benefits.”

Hochul puts $5 million toward cannabis curricula.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that three SUNY campuses and one CUNY campus will receive a total $5 million “to support the creation or enhancement of short-term credential programs or course offerings that provide pathways to employment in the cannabis industry.”



“New York’s new cannabis industry is creating exciting opportunities, and we will ensure that New Yorkers who want careers in this growing sector have the quality training they need to be successful,” Hochul said.



“Diversity and inclusion are what makes New York’s workforce a competitive, powerful asset, and we will continue to take concrete steps to help ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate in the cannabis industry.”