In Congress, a bill on cannabis ads • Governors group releases road safety report • Illinois’ belated equity licensing • & more…

Another effort around cannabis ads.

As we reported in our newsletter last week, the National Association of Broadcasters applauded language in the FY 2023 Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill that would make it clear that broadcasters who air cannabis ads in legal states won’t be subject to FCC action.

And, as Cannabis Wire reported last year, a group called the Safe Advertising Coalition, an “informal coalition of state broadcasting associations” from 20 states, registered to lobby at the federal level on “parity for cannabis advertising on broadcast stations in states where cannabis is legal.”

Now, there’s a standalone bill on the issue: the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Advertising Act. And it’s backed by both the National Association of Broadcasters and the Safe Advertising Coalition.

“As more states enact common-sense cannabis legislation, it’s crucial that radio and TV stations can accept advertising without fear of losing their license. As Chair of the Communications Subcommittee, which oversees the FCC, I’m proud to introduce this legislation with the support of broadcasters across New Mexico and the country,” said U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján.

Governors group releases report on cannabis and road safety.

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) released a report this week, along with National Alliance to Stop Impaired Driving (NASID), which was formed by Responsibility.org, on how “State Highway Safety Offices (SHSOs) can better communicate with cannabis consumers about safe driving and offers recommendations about the types of messages that do and don’t work.”



“As legal cannabis use becomes more widespread in the U.S., motorists need to know the dangers of driving under the influence,” said GHSA executive director Jonathan Adkins in the announcement.



“But that message won’t be heard if it’s outdated, irrelevant or insulting to cannabis consumers. This new report offers a playbook to help states develop messaging that resonates with cannabis users and prompts them to refrain from driving for their own safety and the safety of everyone else on the road.”



The NASID conference in D.C. starts today, and the report is on the agenda.

Illinois awards first new retail licenses since adult use became law in 2019.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation awarded 149 conditional retail licenses to equity applicants.

These licenses have been held up since last summer due to lawsuits around the lottery process. But in May, the Circuit Court of Cook County cleared the way for these applicants to move forward.

Now, these awardees need to secure locations in order to obtain final licensure. Until now, the companies that held medical cannabis licenses and then expanded into adult use have been able to open shops. This includes MSOs like Cresco and Curaleaf.