Cannabis expungement, research bills in Congress • Canada’s CBD recommendations • & more…

The Cannabis Wire Daily newsletter is sent to subscribers every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Excerpts are later published here. Don’t miss the full picture. Subscribe now.

Two new cannabis bills in Congress.

Reps. Scott Peters and David Joyce have introduced H.R. 8540, which would “amend the Public Health Service Act to provide for the designation of institutions of higher education as Centers of Excellence in Cannabis Research.”

And, Reps. Troy A. Carter, Sr. and Rodney Davis introduced the Marijuana Misdemeanor Expungement Act, which would facilitate the expungement of non-felony federal cannabis records.

In Canada, long-awaited recommendations on CBD.

Back in 2019, Health Canada, which oversees (among many other things) the country’s cannabis regulations, formed a Science Advisory Committee on Health Products Containing Cannabis focused on over-the-counter CBD products for humans and animals.



Last week, the Committee issued ten “cautious” recommendations, and only focused on oral CBD.



“The committee took a cautious and conscientious approach in providing our recommendations to Health Canada. We believe our recommendations strike a balance between the desire of Canadians to access health products containing cannabis without practitioner oversight (such as oversight from a physician or nurse practitioner) while ensuring public health concerns are addressed,” the Committee wrote in its opening remarks.



Two noteworthy recommendations:

1) “The committee unanimously agrees CBD is safe and tolerable for short-term use (a maximum of 30 days) at doses from 20 milligrams per day (mg/day) to a maximum dose of 200 mg/day via oral administration for healthy adults provided they discuss the use of all other medications and substances used with their pharmacist.”

2) “Among the evidence available for CBD use in companion animals, subcommittee members agreed that there was only sufficient safety evidence for CBD use in dogs. Specifically, when administered at very low doses between 0.2-2mg/kg orally twice daily.”

Now, Health Canada will be taking input on the recommendations until October 6.