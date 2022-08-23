Maridose becomes the 7th DEA-licensed grower.

As Cannabis Wire reported earlier this year, the DEA has been slowly licensing entities to cultivate cannabis for researchers. At the time, in March, there were five. In late spring, one more joined: Irvine Labs, Inc. And now, there’s a seventh: Maridose.

The company’s research will take place in Maine, though it is based in Boca Raton, Florida. The company has a partnership with Tikun Olam, which is based in Tel Aviv, and has been growing cannabis for more than a decade.

California’s cannabis tax revenue has fallen quarterly for one year.

New data from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, for Q2 2022, show that cannabis tax revenue has hit a high point and a low point this quarter.

On the high point: total tax revenue since sales went live in 2018 officially surpassed the $4 billion mark.

The low point: tax revenue has fallen every quarter since Q2 2021.

(And, as Cannabis Wire reported, the state stopped collecting cultivation taxes as of last month, in an effort to give a boost to struggling legal operators who are up against unlicensed ones.)

Nebraskans won’t see medical cannabis on the ballot.

Few states have had the roller coaster of Nebraska in trying to get a medical cannabis ballot measure in front of voters.

A campaign led by state Senators Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld managed to qualify for the 2020 ballot, but the state Supreme Court stripped it before election day, as Cannabis Wire reported at the time. The lawmakers then tried to work with their colleagues in the legislature, to no fruition, as Cannabis Wire reported.

Now, this week, the campaign learned they fell short of the signatures needed to make this year’s ballot.

Wishart tweeted: “I am heartbroken. I learned when everyone learned that our medical cannabis drive fell short of the signatures needed to qualify. We will take a short moment to mourn this loss, and then get up, dust off, and get back to work to legalize medical cannabis.”

Morfeld also tweeted: “I want to thank everyone for their hard work to legalize Medical Marijuana in Nebraska. Thousands of Nebraskans came together to collect an unprecedented number of grassroots signatures after two of our major donors passed away unexpectedly. We will not back down. More to come.”