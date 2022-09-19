In Congress, a bill to let small growers ship to consumers • Vermont’s first adult use retailers • CANNRA’s new president • & more…

New bill would let small cannabis growers ship across state lines.

U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman introduced a bill that would allow small cannabis producers to sell and ship cannabis products directly to consumers.

The Small and Homestead Independent Producers (SHIP) Act is specifically aimed at lifting up the “smallest family farmers and provide them the certainty to sustain their businesses under a larger federal legalization law.”

“Too often, the federal government falls behind, and the gears of Congress work too slowly to keep up with the pace of a changing economy,” Huffman said in a statement.

“Under my bill, folks in our state will be able to ship their products straight to consumers when the antiquated federal prohibition on cannabis is finally repealed. As large, commercial cannabis operations squeeze out local producers from the market, this legislation is critical for farmers to survive and expand their small businesses. We cannot leave our smallest family-farmers behind under full legalization.”

Vermont names first adult use retailers.

The state’s Cannabis Control Board has selected the first three adult use cannabis retailers in the state.



They are:



• Mountain Girl Cannabis (in Rutland)

• FLŌRA Cannabis (in Middlebury)

• Champlain Valley Dispensary, Inc., aka Ceres (in Burlington)

The third entity on this list already held a medical cannabis license, and now is able to operate not only in adult use retail, but all adult use activities.



The Board, however, noted that “delays” are ahead.



“While these approvals mark a turning point in the road to a more sensible adult-use marketplace, it is important to note that this is not the end of the journey,” they wrote in the adult use retail licensee announcement.



“The Board recognizes that delays in initial licensure for applicants – especially Vermont’s outdoor cultivators – means not everyone will be able to fully engage with the market this year, which in turn will create early supply shortages.”

CANNRA has a new president.

The Cannabis Regulators Association (CANNRA) appointed Tyler Klimas, executive director of the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, to finish Andrew Brisbo’s term as president of CANNRA.

“Tyler’s past experience as CANNRA treasurer gives him a unique lens into the needs and potential of CANNRA as an organization,” CANNRA executive director Gillian Schauer said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with Tyler in the year to come to continue to build CANNRA as an organization that represents and convenes state and territorial cannabis regulators and helps foster learning and best practices.”

Last month, Brisbo stepped down as executive director of the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency and moved to another leadership role with the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Brian Hanna will serve in the role as a national search takes place for the new executive director. Hanna worked under Brisbo in what was previously known as the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, but left to work for the Michigan State Police.