Kamala Harris makes the rounds on Biden’s pardons.

Harris gave remarks during a Texas Democratic Party reception this past weekend, referencing Pres. Biden’s move on federal cannabis pardons.

“Speaking of the system of justice, we are also changing — y’all might have heard that this week — the federal government’s approach to marijuana,” Harris said to applause. “Because the bottom line there is: Nobody should have to go to jail fo smoking weed.”

Harris then talked about the pardons when she joined Seth Myers late Monday night.

“I strongly believe in this, and the majority of Americans agree, nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed,” Harris said to applause. “Right?”



“Ultimately, though, as with so many issues, if Congress acts, then there is a uniform approach to this and so many other issues,” Harris added. “But, Congress needs to act. We’re 29 days away from the midterms. Ask who you’re voting for where they stand on this, and and I encourage you to vote accordingly.”

Congress members ask for “respect” for Tribes on cannabis.

On Friday, the Republican co-chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, Reps. Dave Joyce and Brian Mast, sent a letter to Pres. Biden asking him to “address the unjust treatment of Tribal communities by federal authorities regarding cannabis.”

More specifically, the lawmakers are asking the Bureau of Indian Affairs and other agencies that interact with Tribes on cannabis to “respect Tribal sovereignty and refocus their attention on more pressing issues, including Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and human trafficking.”

“Enforcing Federal cannabis laws on Tribal land, especially in cases where the Tribe and the State have legalized cannabis use, is wrong and it needs to stop,” Joyce said in a statement. “Tribes are sovereign nations, and they have just as much of a right to enact and enforce their own laws as States do. I urge the President to take action to prevent the misguided prioritization and unjust enforcement of federal marijuana laws only on reservations.”

The SAFE Banking push continues.

Renewing the push on Friday was Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, and Treasurer Dave Young.

The group sent a letter to Congressional leadership that urged the passage of cannabis banking legislation.

“We applaud and support larger efforts between the House and the Senate to address legalization and reform nationally,” the letter noted.

“However, we understand such efforts continue to be ongoing and that the pathway toward enactment is uncertain at this time. Therefore, given the demonstrated broad support for the SAFE Banking Act, coupled with the undeniably strong public policy demands for the immediate relief this legislation will provide, we strongly urge you to take action now and ensure that licensed cannabis businesses have access to banking and financial services.”