Poll shows support for Biden pardons.

A new USA Today/Ipsos poll of more than 1,000 adults in the U.S. that found that two-thirds “support pardoning all prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, and their governor doing the same thing at the state level,” with even higher support for “changing how federal law classifies marijuana so it is no longer a Schedule I drug.”

CA AG launches year-round enforcement push.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program, which is a 13-week program that runs each year, will “transition into a year-round task force.”

“The Eradication and Prevention of Illicit Cannabis (EPIC) task force will allow the California Department of Justice (DOJ) to build out its cannabis enforcement work and investigate and prosecute civil and criminal cases with a focus on environmental, economic, and labor impacts from illegal cultivation,” Bonta’s announcement reads.

This year, just under one million plants and 200,000 pounds of cannabis were seized during the seasonal CAMP program. And since it started in 1983, the announcement notes, 33 million plants have been seized.

NYC Poison Center joins researchers to call for better screening, storage of edibles.

A team of researchers including those from the New York City Poison Center, Bellevue Hospital, and NorthwellHealth published a Viewpoint article in JAMA Pediatrics that called attention to accidental ingestion of edibles by toddlers.

They called for, essentially, better cannabis use screening of caregivers like babysitters, and better education related to storage.

“Immediate action must be taken to change the current trajectory of unintentional pediatric ingestion of edible cannabis products,” the group wrote.

“Standardized screening tools have proven feasible for injury prevention in the outpatient setting for a variety of scenarios and would, in this circumstance, give pediatric health care professionals the opportunity to identify children at risk, intervene through education, and prevent future unintentional ingestions of cannabis edibles and potentially other toxic substances. Most families are willing to discuss cannabis use with health care professionals,” researchers wrote.

“Much like screening for firearm storage safety during a child’s annual well visit, a standardized screening tool or reminder added to a child’s electronic medical record would allow for the early identification of families with edible cannabis in the home,” they concluded.