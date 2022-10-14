MLB strikes CBD deal with Charlotte’s Web.

This week, Major League Baseball announced that it had made a deal with Charlotte’s Web for the company to be baseball’s first CBD sponsor.

MLB is leading the way as the first professional sports league to make such a move.

“As a leader in the CBD category, with products that provide health and wellness benefits, Charlotte’s Web is a welcome addition to the MLB family, representing a landmark partnership in baseball and sports,” Noah Garden, MLB’s Chief Revenue Officer, said in a statement.

Charlotte’s Web product have “met the highest safety standards and can be promoted across MLB events and media platforms. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership offers as CBD becomes a more widely adopted part of the health and wellness regimen of our players and fans,” Garden continued.

Dasheeda Dawson will lead major NYC cannabis initiative.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner Kevin Kim announced that Dasheeda Dawson, who served as Cannabis Program Manager for the City of Portland, Oregon, is the founding director of “Cannabis NYC.”

It’s a brand new cannabis role. Dawson, also a Board chair of the Cannabis Regulators of Color Coalition, will serve as a huge connector on cannabis in the city.

Specifically, Dawson will be the “primary liaison between SBS, other city agencies, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (NYSOCM), as well as community stakeholders, including elected officials, community boards, and industry associations.”

“Our administration is committed to planting the seeds for equity in a high-growth, budding industry like cannabis sales,” Adams said in a statement. “The nation’s most equitable cannabis industry will be in New York City, and to drive that goal home, we have chosen a proven leader with unmatched experience and credibility in this field. Dasheeda Dawson will fill the needs of entrepreneurs in this space, and as a person with lived experience and who was harmed by the ‘War on Drugs,’ this is personal for her.”

New York’s cannabis mentorship program takes shape.

On Thursday, the Office of Cannabis Management announced the Cannabis Compliance Training and Mentorship Program, which will consist of 10-weeks of apprenticeship with “existing” farmers.

The program has an “explicit goal of growing and diversifying the pipeline of farmers and processors preparing to participate in New York’s adult-use cannabis industry.”

So far, the program will include a “series of structured webinars” on topics like growing, processing, and regulatory compliance.

Interestingly, conditional cultivators and processors are required to be mentors. Regulators note that they “will be supporting program participants as part of the requirements for their license while helping to create a pathway to the industry.”

The application window for the program opens on Oct. 20 and close on Nov. 3.