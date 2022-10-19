Oklahoma voters will decide on legalization in March.

As Cannabis Wire recently reported in a deep-dive, Oklahoma is among the ever-growing list of red states where cannabis ballot pushes face hurdles.

But after a decision from the state Supreme Court meant that cannabis won’t appear on the November ballot, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Tuesday that a special election would be held on March 7, 2023.

“We are grateful the voices of over 164,000 Oklahomans who signed the petition and want to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in Oklahoma have been heard,” Yes On 820 Campaign Director Michelle Tilley said in a statement.

“Now, we need everyone to pull together to get this past the finish line because we have under 5 months or 140 days to educate, register, and activate voters to pass State Question 820.”

Leafly cuts back.

The company has had an interesting few days.

First, Uber Eats announced that it will partner with Leafly on deliveries in Toronto.

But now, Leafly has announced “headcount reduction of 56 positions – or 21 percent of the company’s workforce through a combination of layoffs and attrition – to ensure its long-term health,” among other “cost-cutting measures.”

Further, COO Sam Martin will leave the company in December, after seven years, “to pursue the next chapter in his life and to spend more time with his family.”

California industry group publishes white paper on “wild west” of intoxicating hemp products.

This week, the California Cannabis Industry Association published a white paper that focused on “dangerous intoxicants” legalized through the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. The behemoth legislative package legalized hemp, which is low-THC cannabis.



Still, intoxicating products can be made from hemp fairly easily, and these products tend to be under-regulated.



The CCIA, which represents several hundred cannabis companies, recommends that the FDA “exercise its rightful oversight over novel compounds, including those derived from hemp” and that Congress pass legislation to close loopholes that sellers of intoxicating hemp products exploit.



“Intentionally or not, the 2018 Farm Bill left the barn door open and so-called ‘hemp’ manufacturers have run right through it, creating a rapidly growing market for dangerous intoxicants,” Tiffany Devitt, the paper’s lead author and CCIA board vice president, said in a statement.



“There are steps that can and should be taken to protect the public, ranging from much needed enforcement of existing laws to action by Congress, and federal and state regulators.”