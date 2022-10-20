What will legalization in Germany look like?

A draft version leaked to the German news outlet RND, and it lifted the hood on the plan (at least as it stands now).

Under the leaked draft, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach’s plan calls for legalization of cannabis sales for adults 18 and older. Sales could occur in both licensed shops and in pharmacies. And, home cultivation of up to two plants would be allowed. The plan proposes a THC cap of 15%, and for those between 18 and 21, the plan recommends only 10% THC to avoid “cannabis-related brain damage.”

Speaking of young people, Lauterbach’s proposal includes a ban on ads, including “advertising purchase suggestions.” Further, cannabis products would be sold in plain packaging with “no promotional design.”

+ More: German lawmakers have been busy this year. June 30 marked the end of a period of consultation that included more than 200 invited stakeholders from more than a half dozen countries, as Cannabis Wire reported. The goal was rigorous debate that would inform legislation that could be released by the end of the year.

Study finds “inaccurate labeling of marijuana as hemp.”

The National Institute of Justice funded the National Institute of Standards and Technology to create extraction protocols and analytical methods to measure the amounts of THC, THCA, and total decarboxylated THC in plant material.

For this study, NIST researchers used 53 hemp samples from five online hemp vendors that specifically noted that their products complied with federal law as they contained .3% THC or less.

Results showed that, of the 53 samples 49 were “incorrectly labeled as hemp because they technically fit the federal classification of marijuana.”

“Although these results cannot be taken as indicative of the entire field of commercial hemp products, they validate the notion that at least some products that are marketed as hemp (and appear official and reliable from a scientific point of view) can be legally classified as marijuana,” researchers noted.

About that Circle K medical cannabis agreement with GTI in Florida …

There have been numerous headlines this week about cannabis sales at gas stations.

GTI called these proposed shops “‘RISE Express’ branded dispensaries adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations.”

Circle K told Cannabis Wire that these will be “limited to a commercial lease agreement in Florida.”

“To be clear, Circle K is not selling cannabis in its US stores. This agreement to lease adjacent space to our stores in Florida, mirrors what we are currently doing with co-located stores in Canada with Fire & Flower,” Circle K spokesperson Jennifer Vincent told Cannabis Wire.

Will it go anywhere?

“This project has not been approved by the State,” a spokesperson for Florida’s Department of Health, which regulates medical cannabis in the state, told Cannabis Wire. “Florida has never approved a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center to operate out of a gas station.”

We’ll see if that changes in the near future.