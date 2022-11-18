These Companies Will Build New York’s First Legal Cannabis Shops

New Yorkers now know who will build out the state’s first cannabis shops.

On Friday, the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) announced that it has selected 10 design-build teams that will provide turnkey storefronts for the state’s Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licensees, of which up to 150 will eventually be named.

New York regulators are expected to award the first CAURD licenses on Monday. These licenses will be awarded to “justice-involved” individuals who have a cannabis conviction, or a close family member with one, and some business experience.

CAURD licensees will get a jumpstart at the ground floor of the state’s forthcoming multibillion dollar adult use cannabis industry; adult use shops run by other applicants and existing medical cannabis Registered Organizations will come later. (Up to 25 qualifying non-profits are also eligible for CAURD licenses, though they will not have access to turnkey cannabis shops.)

In preparation for this first phase of adult use sales, DASNY published two cannabis-related Requests for Proposals (RFPs) in May.

One RFP was related to a manager for the $200 million fund that Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in January, now known as the “New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund.” The Dormitory Authority announced in June it had selected Social Equity Impact Ventures, LLC, to run the fund, which will provide the funding for the turnkey shops. The other RFP sought “design-build services” for the turnkey shops. (Here’s a timeline of New York regulatory developments this year.)

The teams, which involve two dozen companies, are:

• AOW Construction, LLC/ Anderson Porter Design

• ES Development & Management Corporation/Method Architects

• Forte Construction Corp/Goldman Copeland, P/2WR+Partners

• Grow America Builders, LLC/H2M architects + engineers

• LeChase Construction Services, LLC/Envision Architects/LaBella Associates

• Murnane Building Contractors Inc./BKA Architects and Wolf Construction Corp.

• SEI Design Group Architects, DPC/Bette & Cring

• SWAP Team (a joint venture between Anderson Porter Design, Salt Construction Management, Inc., and WHL Plant LLC)

• Temeka Group/Schnackel Engineers, Quorum Architects/CS Hudson

• The Pike Company, Inc./SWBR