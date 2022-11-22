Molson Coors exits CBD drinks.

The company published an update on its blog a few days ago to announce that it is stepping away from CBD beverages.

Specifically, it will end its joint venture with Hexo Corp., which was called Truss USA.

The reason? “There remains no near-term pathway to federal legalization, leaving uncertainty in the market,” the post reads.

“That’s left some chain retailers and distributors hesitant to accept CBD beverage brands, complicating distribution and making the path to profitability a challenge,” it continues. However, “Should the regulatory landscape in the U.S. change,” the company will “re-enter.”

Oregon governor pardons 45,000 cannabis convictions.

Gov. Kate Brown announced this week that she is pardoning simple cannabis possession convictions, which her office estimates will apply to 45,000 Oregonians.

The specifics: “The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana, in pre-2016 cases in which the person was 21 years of age or older, where this was the only charge, and where there were no victims,” the announcement reads.

“No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana — a crime that is no longer on the books in Oregon,” Brown said.

Sen. Hickenlooper checks in on DOT’s cannabis-impaired driving report.

One year ago this month, as Cannabis Wire reported, Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which contains language aimed at combating impaired driving, including cannabis-impaired driving.

Specifically, the bill calls for a report that “identifies, and contains recommendations for addressing, Federal statutory and regulatory barriers to — (A) the conduct of scientific research on marijuana-impaired driving; and (B) the establishment of a national clearinghouse for purposes of facilitating research on marijuana-impaired driving.”

So, Sen. John Hickenlooper, also the former governor of Colorado, who authored this language, wrote a letter to the Department of Transportation asking for an update.

“The report required by Section 25026 of the IIJA is a critical first step to identify the barriers that prevent the development of an impairment standard for driving after consuming marijuana,” wrote Hickenlooper. “As implementation of IIJA continues, I would like to understand the progress made to date to produce the report on marijuana research required by the statute.”

Another cannabis bill in Congress.

Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada introduced a cannabis bill aimed at making sure that “certain” Small Business Administration loans are “made available to cannabis-related legitimate businesses and service providers, and for other purposes.”